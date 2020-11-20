Documentary on Fighting Sioux nickname released next week

A film about the battle over the University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux mascot will be released on Wednesday, filmmaker Matt Fern announced.

The 85-minute film, “Fighting Over Sioux,” features interviews with tribal leaders, UND students and alumni, bloggers, reporters, politicians and fans.

“This is a movie that tells the story behind the name and logo from all sides” Fern said. “Whether you’re a superfan or never liked the name, I think you’ll learn something new in this documentary.”

The documentary will be available in theaters throughout North Dakota, including Grand 22 Theatres in Bismarck. It also will be available on demand.

For theater listings, trailers and more infoformation, visit FightingOverSioux.com.

