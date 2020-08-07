Dakota Stage Limited announces audition dates

Dakota Stage Limited has announced the audition dates for its 42nd season.
The Bismarck-Mandan community theater organization is seeking actors to fill rolls for five main stage shows during the 2020-21 season, from August to May.
“This is a great opportunity for people who would like to return to acting after a long absence, or who are looking to get involved for the first time,” Executive Director Joshua Johnson said. “We are looking for people of all walks to come out, audition, and have a good time. No prior experience is necessary.”
Audition times are 6-9 p.m. Dates are:
"9 to 5 The Musical": Sunday and Monday
"A Christmas Carol: Oct. 4 and 5
"Sylvia": Dec. 6 and 7
"The Odd Couple, The Female Version": Jan. 31 and Feb. 1
"A Doll’s House, Part II": March 21 and 22
For more information, go to www.dakotastageltd.com/auditions or follow the Facebook page @dakotastageltd.
