Capitol Shakespeare is presenting free performances of "A Doll's House" at the Russell Reid Auditorium in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum.

Performances are 7 p.m. on March 5 and March 6, and 2 p.m. on March 7. Donations are accepted.

For more information, go to www.capitolshakespeare.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0