Capitol Shakespeare performing William Shakespeare’s 'The Merry Wives of Windsor'

Capitol Shakespeare is presenting a free production of William Shakespeare’s "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

Performances are July 20-24 at the outdoor Prairie Amphitheater on the Capitol grounds south of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. Each night's performance begins at 7 p.m. Prior to each production, the youth theater troupe the Young Bards will present a 15-minute "Twelfth Night." 

"The Merry Wives of Windsor" is directed by Erin Weichel and produced by Capitol Shakespeare in partnership with the North Dakota State Historical Society.

People who attend should bring blankets or folding chairs. Donations are accepted, and snacks and drinks are available for purchase.

Capitol Shakespeare is a nonprofit organization committed to producing a free, outdoor Shakespeare play on the Capitol grounds each summer and an American classic each winter. It also has various outreach programs for children and teenagers.

