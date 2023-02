Capitol Shakespeare is presenting a free production of American playwright Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park."

Performances are Feb. 17-19 at at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The Feb. 17 and 18 performances begin at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 begins at 2 p.m.

"Barefoot in the Park" is directed by Deb Carpenter and produced by Capitol Shakespeare in partnership with the North Dakota State Historical Society.

For more information, call Laura Forde at 701-328-2792.