Capital Gallery announces student art fair

The Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck is giving local teenage artists a chance to show and sell their original artwork and earn scholarships.

The “School’s Out” Student Art Fair will open in June. Students ages 16-18 enrolled in Bismarck or Mandan public or private schools, homeschool or college can submit art by May 22.

Carden Custom Framing will award prizes to student artists in 10 categories. Students will have the option to sell their artwork. The commission the gallery receives will benefit the Capital Gallery Student Art Fund, which began as a resource for students needing assistance with art supplies and now includes scholarships.

The Capital Gallery is at 109 N. 4th St.

