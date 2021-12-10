BSC Theatre presents 'Pride and Prejudice'

Bismarck State College Theatre is presenting Kate Hamill’s retelling of Jane Austin’s classic novel, “Pride and Prejudice.”

Performances began Thursday and continue daily through the weekend. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2:30 p.m. in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus.

Reserved tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Questions can be directed to bsc.theatre@bismarckstate.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0