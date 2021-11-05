 Skip to main content
BSC Theatre opens season with 'Silent Sky'

Bismarck State College Theatre opened its season this week with a historical, biographical drama “Silent Sky.”

It tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, a pioneering scientist in an age when women couldn’t vote. The performance directed by BSC Professor Emeritus of Theatre Dan Rogers began Thursday and continues through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus.

Reserved seat tickets can be purchased in advance online at bsctheatre.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Questions about the production can be directed to bsc.theatre@bismarckstate.edu.

