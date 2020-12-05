Bismarck Arts & Galleries Association holds virtual auction

Bismarck Arts & Galleries Association is holding an online auction in place of its Annual Festival of the Arts, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year.
The auction offers 56 packages, such as artwork, holiday decorations and spirits, available at www.32auctions.com/FestivaloftheArts2020.
The auction opened Dec. 2 and closes 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Auction funds will support the gallery and exhibitions in 2021.
