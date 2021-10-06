Bismarck Arts Bash held Thursday

The fourth annual Bismarck Arts Bash will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The event aims to recognize, support and promote organizations that contribute to the culture of the community.

The event features live music from KDB Trio, caricature artist Austin Schmaltz, interactive ceramic artwork with Brenda Molinaro, and local artists Anthony Nelson and Medora Frei painting live. The artwork created will be auctioned at the event, along with several other auction items.

Funds raised from the event will go to Central Dakota Children’s Choir, Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra, Northern Plains Dance, and Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Tickets are available at bismarckartsbash.org or at the door.

