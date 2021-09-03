 Skip to main content
Bismarck art exhibit to open Tuesday
Bismarck art exhibit to open Tuesday

An exhibit featuring work from two dozen Bismarck artists opens next week.

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association and the Bismarck Downtown Artists Cooperative's exhibit will run from Tuesday until Sept. 25

The exhibit will feature 66 works from 28 artists, including sculptures, paintings and glass mosaics. It is the second joint exhibit from the groups.

A public reception will be held Sept. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery at 422 East Front Ave. Admission is free.

