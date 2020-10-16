Belle Mehus to host 'Frozen II' dance theater production

DanceWorX Studio is holding its fall production of "Frozen 2" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck Nov. 13-15.

The dance theater production will include local band Sonniewaters.

Performances are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.

For the "socially distanced" 2 p.m. show on Nov. 14, all tickets are $25. For the other three performances, general admission is $15, and reserved seating is $20 and $25.

