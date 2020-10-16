 Skip to main content
Belle Mehus to host 'Frozen II' dance theater production

DanceWorX Studio is holding its fall production of "Frozen 2" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck Nov. 13-15.

The dance theater production will include local band Sonniewaters.

Performances are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.

For the "socially distanced" 2 p.m. show on Nov. 14, all tickets are $25. For the other three performances, general admission is $15, and reserved seating is $20 and $25.

