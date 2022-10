DanceWorX Studio is holding its fall production of "Encanto" at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck Nov. 4-6.

The dance theater production will include nearly 300 dancers ages 3-18 and is directed by Brit Kriechbaumer and assistant directed by Linsday Masset.

Performances are at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 5; and 2 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Tickets are available at https://29465.danceticketing.com.