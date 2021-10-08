Belle Mehus hosting U-Mary play

A University of Mary play about life on the plains before the area became Dakota Territory is debuting this weekend at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

“Voices of Dakota Prairie" features 24 student cast and crew members. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and only available at the box office prior to each show. Admittance is free with a University of Mary MCard.

“This is historical drama, reimagined,” said Professor Daniel Bielinski, the writer and director of the play developed from a year’s worth of research by himself, Dr. Joseph Stuart and student Casey Beck. “As we are immersed in the day-to-day lives of the early settlers, we are moved to tears by the sacrifices Norwegian parents made for their children; we are moved to laughter by the unsinkable humor of the Irish immigrants; we are inspired by the never-ending resilience of the Germans from Russia.”