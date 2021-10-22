 Skip to main content
Art show highlights addiction

Fintan Dooley of Bismarck will host an art show of his sculptures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at 218 N. 4th St., Bismarck.

The sculptures address the topic of addiction.

