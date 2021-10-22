Art show highlights addiction BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF Oct 22, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fintan Dooley of Bismarck will host an art show of his sculptures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at 218 N. 4th St., Bismarck.The sculptures address the topic of addiction. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Blake Shelton, Eric Church and more to perform at CMA Awards Halle Berry was 'challenged' by directorial debut AP Halle Berry was 'challenged' by directorial debut Freida Pinto secretly married fiancé during Covid-19 lockdown AP Freida Pinto secretly married fiancé during Covid-19 lockdown Chris Brown praises Kyrie Irving for vaccine refusal AP Chris Brown praises Kyrie Irving for vaccine refusal