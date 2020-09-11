Accessibility in the Arts Online Convening set

The North Dakota Council on the Arts and partner North Dakota Assistive are hosting a free one-day online gathering focusing on accessibility in the arts.
The Accessibility in the Arts Online Convening is Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It's being funded by a $5,000 grant from The Consensus Council Inc. It will focus on accessibility within organizational operation, social media, facilities and programming, best practices and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Scheduled presenters include Emily Shuman of the Rocky Mountain ADA; Sherry Shirek with Accessibility Consulting Services and Training; Julie Guidry of Upstream Arts Inc.; and a musical performance by Kimberly Forness-Wilson.
For more information and to register, go to https://www.arts.nd.gov/accessibility/accessibility-arts-online-convening.
