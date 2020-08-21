'Arts Across America' featuring 3 North Dakota artists

Three North Dakota artists are being featured on the Kennedy Center online performance series, “Arts Across America.”
Folk balladeer Chuck Suchy, African musician Hamzat Koriko, and Tom Porter’s choral project, Prairie Wind, will be featured at 3 p.m. CDT Monday, according to the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
Public viewing links for the live performance are: Facebook -- facebook.com/KennedyCenter/videos/335748907465738/; and
YouTube -- https://youtu.be/jUL2l06K97g
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/KennedyCenter/live_videos or www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.
