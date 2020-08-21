 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Arts Across America' featuring 3 North Dakota artists

'Arts Across America' featuring 3 North Dakota artists

{{featured_button_text}}

Three North Dakota artists are being featured on the Kennedy Center online performance series, “Arts Across America.”

Folk balladeer Chuck Suchy, African musician Hamzat Koriko, and Tom Porter’s choral project, Prairie Wind, will be featured at 3 p.m. CDT Monday, according to the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Public viewing links for the live performance are: Facebook -- facebook.com/KennedyCenter/videos/335748907465738/; and

YouTube -- https://youtu.be/jUL2l06K97g

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/KennedyCenter/live_videos or www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america.

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News