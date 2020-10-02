 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artists sought for Bismarck Event Center monument

Artists sought for Bismarck Event Center monument

{{featured_button_text}}

The Growing BisMan nonprofit will be commissioning three regional artists to create works of art that will be showcased on a permanent basis outside the south entrance of the Bismarck Event Center.

Artists of all styles are invited to submit a portfolio of five of their strongest works of art. A selection panel will review submissions and select three finalists. Finalists each will be paid $1,000 to create an original work of art that will be scaled up and printed on 5-by-10 weatherproof panels. The panels will be installed on the three faces of an existing brick monument sign next spring.

The theme for the commissions is "Strength in Community/Community Resilience." Project and application details are available at www.bismansignart.com. Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Glorias' & 'The Boys in the Band'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News