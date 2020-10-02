Artists sought for Bismarck Event Center monument

The Growing BisMan nonprofit will be commissioning three regional artists to create works of art that will be showcased on a permanent basis outside the south entrance of the Bismarck Event Center.

Artists of all styles are invited to submit a portfolio of five of their strongest works of art. A selection panel will review submissions and select three finalists. Finalists each will be paid $1,000 to create an original work of art that will be scaled up and printed on 5-by-10 weatherproof panels. The panels will be installed on the three faces of an existing brick monument sign next spring.