Artist in Residency program accepts applications

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program at state parks.
Chosen artists spend a week in a state park, with provided lodging and a stipend. The goal is to support North Dakota artists in creating works of art that showcase participating state parks while also providing opportunities for visitors. It's the 11th year for the program.
Three artists will stay at either Lake Metigoshe State Park (July 26-Aug. 2), Fort Ransom State Park (Aug. 1-8) or Fort Stevenson State Park (Nov. 29-Dec. 9).
More information and an application can be found at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/resources. Applications should be emailed to to aschimetz@nd.gov by April 16.