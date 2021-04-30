Art gallery featuring Scandinavian exhibit

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is hosting an exhibit by North Dakota native Diane Edwards entitled "Decorative Painting in the Scandinavian Tradition," from May 4-28.

Thirty years of Norwegian and Swedish research and decorative painting will be featured in the exhibit of wooden containers and handmade objects. Rosemaling and dalmalning in the authentic tradition and styles will be shown; many pieces will be offered for sale.

Edwards, of Fort Collins, Colorado, has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Master Folk Artist in Norwegian Rosemaling. She'll offer a workshop on May 27 on dalmalning, the Swedish version of rosemaling. Limited space is available. To register, call the gallery at 701-223-5986.

Member Artist Terry Wiklund will feature his “photo print paintings” -- mainly landscapes with a few figurative paintings.

A free public reception for the artists is May 4 from 5-7 p.m.

