Applications accepted for Arts Apprenticeship Program grants

The North Dakota Council on the Arts is accepting applications for the Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.
The program provides up to $3,000 in grant money for master traditional artists to pass their skills and knowledge on to apprentices.
More information and an application can be found at http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/folk-and-traditional-arts/traditional-arts-apprenticeship. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. CST on April 15, for project periods of July 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022. For assistance, contact Program Officer Troyd Geist at tgeist@nd.gov.
The grants are supported by the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.