Applefest set this weekend at Buckstop Junction
Applefest set this weekend at Buckstop Junction

Buckstop Junction in Bismarck will host the 15th Annual Applefest this weekend, rain or shine.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature kids’ activities, food booths, a silent auction, local musicians, vendors and a bake sale.

Some of the musical acts this year include Church of Cash, Cotton Wood, Savanah Benz Band and Prairie Road.

Parking will be at the Burleigh County Fairgrounds, with a shuttle bus running every 10 minutes. In addition, a west side entrance has been added to Applefest, behind the Burleigh County Extension Building.

Daily admission is $5. All proceeds go to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. Advance tickets can be purchased online at applefest.org. They're also available at the Bismarck Cancer Center, and they'll be available at the event. For more information, go to the web site.

