Applefest scheduled at Buckstop Junction

Buckstop Junction in east Bismarck will host the 16th Annual Applefest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's event will have old favorites including kids’ activities, food booths, a silent auction, local musicians, vendors and a bake sale, along with several new events. Some of the musical acts this year include the Johnny Cash Tribute Band, Church of Cash, and local bands Prairie Road and Rock Creek Revival.

Parking will be at the Burleigh County Fairgrounds, with a shuttle bus running every 15 minutes. In addition, a west side entrance has been added to Applefest, behind the Burleigh County Extension Building.

All proceeds from Applefest go to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. Advance tickets can be purchased online at Applefest.org or at the Cancer Center. Tickets also will be available at the event. They cost $5 per day.