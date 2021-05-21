 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual Sky Fest set at Fort Stevenson State Park
0 comments

Annual Sky Fest set at Fort Stevenson State Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Stevenson State Park will once again be filled with kites on Memorial Day weekend.

The annual Sky Fest is planned May 29, 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People of all ages can fly their own kites, or witness professional kite flyers.

The event is free, but park admission is required. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a North Dakota State Park annual pass is displayed. On May 31, free admission is offered to all active and retired military service personnel with a valid military ID.

Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information on Sky Fest, call 1-800-799-4242 or 701-898-4500 or go to www.skyfestnd.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Planters NUTmobile visits Bismarck

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News