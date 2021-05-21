Annual Sky Fest set at Fort Stevenson State Park

Fort Stevenson State Park will once again be filled with kites on Memorial Day weekend.

The annual Sky Fest is planned May 29, 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People of all ages can fly their own kites, or witness professional kite flyers.

The event is free, but park admission is required. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a North Dakota State Park annual pass is displayed. On May 31, free admission is offered to all active and retired military service personnel with a valid military ID.

Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information on Sky Fest, call 1-800-799-4242 or 701-898-4500 or go to www.skyfestnd.com.

