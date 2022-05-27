 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual Sky Fest set at Fort Stevenson State Park

  • 0

Fort Stevenson State Park will once again be filled with kites on Memorial Day weekend.

The annual Sky Fest is planned May 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People of all ages can fly their own kites, or witness professional kite flyers.

The event is free, but park admission is required. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a North Dakota State Park annual pass is displayed. On May 30, free admission is offered to all active and retired military service personnel with a valid military ID.

Fort Stevenson State Park is 3 miles south of Garrison. For more information on Sky Fest, call 1-800-799-4242 or 701-898-4500 or go to www.skyfestnd.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

'War Pony' brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation has often been depicted in film but rarely from the inside. The Cannes Film Festival entry “War Pony,” though, sought to capture daily life on the reservation by relying on the perspectives of its native residents. The film was directed by the actor Riley Keough and her friend, Gina Gammell. They both reside in Los Angeles. But while shooting Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey” across the U.S. heartland seven years ago, Keough formed an unlikely friendship with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, two young Lakota men from Pine Ridge without any previous acting experience.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck ‘sooner rather than later’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News