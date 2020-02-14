Annual North Dakota Picnic set in Arizona

The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew about 2,000 people.

This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the park at 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature polka and oldies music, classic cars on display and a variety of vendor booths. There will be food available for purchase. The cost to attend is $5 per person.