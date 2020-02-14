Annual North Dakota Picnic set in Arizona

Annual North Dakota Picnic set in Arizona

{{featured_button_text}}

The nonprofit North Dakota Community Foundation will host the 53rd annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Sunday, March 1.

The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew about 2,000 people.

This year's event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the park at 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature polka and oldies music, classic cars on display and a variety of vendor booths. There will be food available for purchase. The cost to attend is $5 per person.

For more information, go to www.NDCF.net/Picnic,www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact Christi Stonecipher at 701-222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net.

 

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hollywood is more diverse than ever. So why are the Oscars still so white?
Movies

Hollywood is more diverse than ever. So why are the Oscars still so white?

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences failed to nominate even one person of color for an Oscar for the second year in a row in January 2016, Hollywood insiders and reform advocates pointed to dismally-low demographic figures to argue the annual awards show's lack of diversity was a reflection of an industry-wide problem.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News