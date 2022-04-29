 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Afternoon Tea' set at Heritage Center

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is hosting "Afternoon Tea" from 3-5 p.m. on May 7.

The event features live harp music by local musician Debi Rogers; a fashion presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with fashion designer Norma Baker Flying Horse; a tea talk by exhibitions manager David Newell; and tea, sweets and savories prepared by Anima Cucina. 

Tickets are $25 and registration is required. Register at shsnd.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Erik Holland at 701-328-2792.

