'Afternoon Tea' set at Heritage Center

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum is hosting "Afternoon Tea" from 3-5 p.m. on May 7.
The event features live harp music by local musician Debi Rogers; a fashion presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with fashion designer Norma Baker Flying Horse; a tea talk by exhibitions manager David Newell; and tea, sweets and savories prepared by Anima Cucina.
Tickets are $25 and registration is required. Register at shsnd.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Erik Holland at 701-328-2792.