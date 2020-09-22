After cancer battle, Watford City musician Jessie Veeder releases new album of old favorites

“It was just a labor of love, and I’m so glad that it’s done,” Veeder said. “It wasn’t an easy thing to get done, because in the middle of it I was sick and couldn’t even sing. So it sort of made releasing this on the other side of this cancer diagnosis that much more special. I recorded the whole thing with a giant tumor in my airway, I can’t even believe I did that.”

Veeder said all the musicians on the album are people she has played with throughout her career, giving it a familiar feel and evoking memories of jam sessions in living rooms and concerts from flatbed trailers, rodeos and festivals.

“The music that I picked really reflects that relationship we’ve built with our communities and with each other in that music,” Veeder said. “On this album you will hear the voices and instruments of my dad and I, of course, but also of our friends who have so often, when we needed them most, pulled up a chair to play along. This album is for them. And it’s for my daughters, my nieces and my nephews, for my cousins and their kids and you and yours, so that you might find a familiar tune and a place to sing along.”

Veeder said she hopes to be able to tour and promote the album in the near future. She said she plans to visit all her favorite places across the state to perform, but in the meantime will be planning a virtual concert. “Playing Favorites” is available at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck, through her website, jessieveedermusic.com, and available for download.

