After cancer battle, Watford City musician Jessie Veeder releases new album of old favorites

It almost didn’t happen.
Western North Dakota folk and country musician Jessie Veeder has released her sixth album, a compilation of the songs that have influenced her decades-long professional music career.
Veeder has been a working musician since she was a teenager, growing up singing with her father and other local musicians. Veeder said she was heavily influenced by the music they played, and this latest album, “Playing Favorites,” is a collection of the songs she grew up singing. Veeder said she attributes her love of folk music and songwriting to her father and what he was playing on his guitar, records and tapes while she was growing up. The new album pays tribute to those songs and songwriters, celebrating the traditional songs as well as covering music by artists including John Prine, Guy Clark, Nanci Griffith and Kathy Mattea.
“I just thought, wouldn’t it be fun to do an album where I just got to hand-pick all these familiar songs that have good memories, hold good memories for me and might hold good memories for other people,” Veeder told the Williston Herald. “I just thought, now is the time to do it. We’re all getting older, I have kids of my own now and I just wanted to capture the essence of what it was like to play with these people I grew up playing with.”
But during the recording of “Playing Favorites” Veeder was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that resulted in a tumor that blocked nearly 90% of her airway. That diagnosis sent her to the Mayo Clinic for a series of surgeries to remove the tumor and hopefully, declare her cancer free. Throughout diagnosis and treatment, Jessie pushed to release the album, which now, more than ever, felt so very important to her.
“It was just a labor of love, and I’m so glad that it’s done,” Veeder said. “It wasn’t an easy thing to get done, because in the middle of it I was sick and couldn’t even sing. So it sort of made releasing this on the other side of this cancer diagnosis that much more special. I recorded the whole thing with a giant tumor in my airway, I can’t even believe I did that.”
Veeder said all the musicians on the album are people she has played with throughout her career, giving it a familiar feel and evoking memories of jam sessions in living rooms and concerts from flatbed trailers, rodeos and festivals.
“The music that I picked really reflects that relationship we’ve built with our communities and with each other in that music,” Veeder said. “On this album you will hear the voices and instruments of my dad and I, of course, but also of our friends who have so often, when we needed them most, pulled up a chair to play along. This album is for them. And it’s for my daughters, my nieces and my nephews, for my cousins and their kids and you and yours, so that you might find a familiar tune and a place to sing along.”
Veeder said she hopes to be able to tour and promote the album in the near future. She said she plans to visit all her favorite places across the state to perform, but in the meantime will be planning a virtual concert. “Playing Favorites” is available at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck, through her website, jessieveedermusic.com, and available for download.
