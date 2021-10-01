77th Annual Fall Art Show set to open

The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is holding its 77th Annual Fall Art Show beginning Tuesday and running through Oct. 29.
“Autumn Artistry” will feature more than 70 local and regional artists and more than 170 works of art representing all mediums. A free public opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the gallery at 422 E. Front Ave. An awards presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Greta Nelson.
Paul Noot, of Bismarck, juried the art show. He is head of the Visual Arts Department at Bismarck High School, and a founding member of the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative.
The Fall Art Show gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday.