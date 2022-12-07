2022 Bismarck Santa Run set Saturday on Capitol grounds; event benefits addiction recovery

More than 700 people are expected to take part in the 2022 Bismarck Santa Run at the state Capital grounds in Bismarck on Saturday.

Participants run or walk -- many of them in Santa suits -- to raise awareness for people struggling with addiction. Proceeds from the event support Runners Against Destructive Decisions and organizations that deal with recovery such as Hope Manor Sober Living Homes and the Heartview Foundation.

South Central District Judge David Reich eight years ago started RADD, a running program to help keep addicts from relapsing. The running group meets three days a week, year round, to provide a healthy outlet to those who struggle with addiction. The Santa Run is a nonprofit charity that funds the effort.

“The simple, yet powerful, act of putting on a pair of running shoes and showing up to run can have life-changing consequences,” Reich said in a statement. “From a handful of runners in 2014, to regularly seeing up to 50 runners for its Saturday runs and running twice a month with the residents at the Missouri River Correctional Center, RADD continues to connect people with the common purpose of supporting those in recovery. RADD tells a story of hope, friendship, and dignity.”

The Santa Run weekend kicks off with the Friday Presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. Food will be provided. The presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m. will include remarks from Reich and representatives of Hope Manor and Heartview. The keynote speaker is Dick Beardsley, a well-known American long-distance runner and motivational speaker.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

The Santa Run begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the Dasher and Dancer event for kids. The event sold out the fastest in event history and will feature 100 children running a short route, according to organizers.

The 5K race begins at 10 a.m. Ten minutes later is the start of the Ultra-Cool Mile, which takes runners around the Capital grounds and finishes under a giant inflatable Santa arch. Carolers and others will cheer runners on.

Go to bismarcksantarun.com to register. The fee is $35 per runner; it goes to $40 on the day of the event. The weather on Saturday morning should be sunny with temperatures in the upper teens, according to the National Weather Service forecast.