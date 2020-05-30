2020 United Tribes Technical College International Powwow canceled

“We felt it was our responsibility to model the kind of responsible behavior and leadership that would guide our relatives and friends safely past this unprecedented global threat,” said Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure, who also is board chairman of the college run by North Dakota tribes.

The decision to call off the powwow follows the coronavirus-related cancellation of other large entertainment and cultural events in North Dakota, including the summer State Fair and the Norsk Hostfest in the fall. Those two events together contribute about $90 million to Minot's economy, according to Visit Minot.

The cancellation of the powwow also will have a financial impact. It boosts the Bismarck-Mandan economy by more than $4 million, according to the college. United Tribes also uses the proceeds from Events Week to fund student scholarships.

Last year's 50th anniversary powwow also was disrupted, by bad weather, but it was still held. It was moved from Lone Star Arena at the college to the Bismarck Event Center.

The powwow is scheduled to resume Sept. 7-12, 2021, the college said. For more information, go to http://www.unitedtribespowwow.com/.

