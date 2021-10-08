2 shows set for Belle Mehus rescheduled

Two shows scheduled this month at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck are being rescheduled due to the recent coronavirus pandemic surge.
A tribute band to the Bee Gees, Staying Alive Canada, was to perform Oct. 29. A new date is being coordinated and will be announced later.
The show 1964 the Tribute that was set for Oct. 30 has been rescheduled to April 22, 2022.
All tickets sold for the original dates will be honored for the new dates. People who can't attend on the new dates should contact their point of purchase this month for a refund.
