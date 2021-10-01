 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 events detail life of Lakota healer and saint
0 Comments

2 events detail life of Lakota healer and saint

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two free events are scheduled in Bismarck detailing the life of Lakota Holy Man Nicholas Black Elk, the first U.S. Native American male saint.

Sister Judith Zielinski’s one-hour film “Walking the Good Red Road: Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds.

Zielinski will be part of a panel discussion following the film, along with Black Elk's great-great grandson Maka Black Elk and others.

Zielinski will present a 50-minute convocation presentation at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the Gary Tharaldson School of Business Butler Auditorium on the University of Mary campus. She’ll talk about the making of her documentary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News