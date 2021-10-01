2 events detail life of Lakota healer and saint

Two free events are scheduled in Bismarck detailing the life of Lakota Holy Man Nicholas Black Elk, the first U.S. Native American male saint.

Sister Judith Zielinski’s one-hour film “Walking the Good Red Road: Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds.

Zielinski will be part of a panel discussion following the film, along with Black Elk's great-great grandson Maka Black Elk and others.

Zielinski will present a 50-minute convocation presentation at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the Gary Tharaldson School of Business Butler Auditorium on the University of Mary campus. She’ll talk about the making of her documentary.

