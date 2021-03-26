11th annual To Be Hung Over Art Sale set

Bismarck Art & Galleries will host its 11th annual To Be Hung Over Art Sale from April 6-9.

The sale includes original art by local and regional artists, including paintings, pottery, mixed media, prints and fiber arts. It is a cash and carry sale, so artwork changes daily.

The association bills the event as an opportunity for community members to remarket original art that no longer suits their home decor, and an opportunity for all art lovers to purchase used art at an affordable price.

Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. An opening reception is Tuesday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information or to register an art piece for sale, call 701-223-5986 or go to www.bismarck-art.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0