11th annual Square Foot Exhibit opens Tuesday

BISMARCK ART & GALLERIES (copy)

A western meadowlark painted in oil by Sharon Haag, of Center, was among the paintings on display in the seventh annual Square Foot Exhibit at Bismarck Art & Galleries in downtown Bismarck. 

 Tom Stromme, Tribune

The 11th annual Square Foot Exhibit artist's reception will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Art & Galleries, 422 E. Front Ave.

The exhibit that runs through Aug. 26 features more than 100 pieces of artwork from 70 artists, each measuring a square foot. All paintings will be sold for $150 each. Artists were invited to enter as many as two pieces in any media. BAGA furnished the canvases to ensure that all canvases were alike in size and depth.

Member artist Connie Riedman, of Fargo, is featured this month. Riedman is an award-winning painter who works in oils and acrylics and draws inspiration from landscapes, buildings, still life and figures.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

