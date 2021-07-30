 Skip to main content
10th Annual Square Foot Exhibit set
Bismarck Art & Galleries is hosting its 10th Annual Square Foot Exhibit beginning Tuesday with a reception from 5-7 p.m. at 422 E. Front Ave.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It features more than 100 pieces of artwork from 90 artists, each measuring a square foot. There is a variety of styles, mediums and skill levels. Artists from 14 states are represented. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All artwork is priced at $150. A virtual tour of the exhibit will be available at www.bismarck-art.org later in August.

The exhibit is sponsored by Dana and Madonna Guenthner and Paige Pederson. It is also sponsored in part by North Dakota Council on the Arts, Dakota West Arts Council and The Thomas and Frances Leach Foundation.

