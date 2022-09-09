Eminently quotable: 'The Missouri River is in our living room'

"To have a spill go off like this to go undetected, how bad is it? How is my groundwater? And everybody keeps saying, 'I'm upstream from the spill.' Well, who knows that?"

-- Ray owner landowner and goat farmer Evan Whiteford, expressing concerns about a pipeline spill that leaked 1.4 million gallons of oilfield wastewater over several weeks.

q q q

"Over the past several days, I have received pressure from many Democratic-NPL Party leaders and other activists on the far left to step away, since Cara Mund has entered the race. Much of the far left’s concern is my pro-life position for which I have refused to compromise."

-- Democrat-NPL U.S. House candidate Mark Haugen, announcing a suspension of his campaign after former Miss America Cara Mund entered the race as an independent.

q q q

"I just think the basic dynamics of the race and the basic dynamics of North Dakota make it such an uphill fight for anyone running who's not a Republican."

-- University of North Dakota Professor of Political Science & Public Administration Mark Jendrysik, on the independent bid for Congress of 2018 Miss America Cara Mund.

q q q

“We are going to need more people. It’s that simple."

-- Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley, on his plans to ask the Legislature for more law enforcement staffing to address rising violent crime, should he defeat Democrat Tim Lamb in the November election.

q q q

“The Missouri River is in our living room, and we are so close to it that it becomes normalized.”

-- Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance Executive Director Aaron Barth, on recognizing the importance of the river to the area.

q q q

"Are you suggesting we need to bring in a (handwriting) expert to decide this for ourselves?"

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, questioning an attorney during arguments over Secretary of State Al Jaeger's decision to reject thousands of signatures on petitions to advance a term limits ballot measure to a public vote.

q q q

"It gives the kids and people that are coming here a sense of home."

-- Robert Fox, cultural wellness specialist for United Tribes Technical College, which has a new earth lodge on campus.

q q q

“While we hoped there would not be additional cases this fall, due to the extensive involvement wild birds played in the spread of disease this year, we knew it was possible.”

-- North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress, after bird flu resurfaced in the Upper Midwest.

q q q

“Airlines continue to communicate hardships that prevent them from adding additional seat capacity into the system. Passenger growth cannot occur when we don’t have the additional flights or the seats to accommodate that growth."

-- North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner, on passenger counts at the state's commercial airports remaining below levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

"It's eerily similar to 2009, 2010, going into those winters where you had limited storage capacity in the upper basin, soils were saturated. You always worry what Mother Nature was going to bring as far as fall rain, and then the winter snowpack -- what that could mean for spring flooding next year. It certainly could be significant, given how much water we have in the upper basin right now."

-- Jeff Frith, manager of the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board, expressing concern about potential flooding in the spring.

q q q

"We conclude the Secretary of State misapplied the law by excluding signatures on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted his invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary."

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jerod Tufte, as the court ordered a rejected ballot measure for term limits on the governor and legislators to be placed on the November ballot.