Ellie May

This super sweet girl is waiting for her forever home! She can be nervous at first, especially with men, but... View on PetFinder

A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began  inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate. Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She's also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he'll unveil his education platform next month. Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

