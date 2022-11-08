Wrigley wins attorney general race

Republican incumbent North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has been elected to the post for the next four years.

Wrigley, who has held the office since February, had 71% of the vote in Tuesday's election with all precincts reporting. Democratic-NPL challenger Tim Lamb had 29%.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the post in February, after the death of longtime attorney general Wayne Stenehjem. Wrigley ran on a platform of getting tougher on violent crime and beefing up the State Crime Lab.

Wrigley, 57, was lieutenant governor from 2010-16 during Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s tenure. He served as U.S. attorney for North Dakota from 2001-09 and again from 2019-21. He also spent five years as a prosecutor in Philadelphia, and during his campaign said his experience in state and federal courtrooms would be “critically important” to the way he’d oversee the attorney general’s office.

Some of Wrigley’s time in office has been consumed by matters surrounding a building cost overrun during his predecessor's tenure, and deleted email accounts. Montana investigators are probing the cost overrun.

The deletion of two email accounts -- Stenehjem’s just days after his death, and deputy Troy Seibel’s following his resignation shortly after Wrigley took office -- were ordered by then-executive assistant Liz Brocker, who ultimately resigned. The deletions were in accordance with law and procedure but created suspicion, Wrigley said ahead of the election.

Lamb, 67, of Grand Forks, holds a master’s degree in business from Central Michigan University and a law degree from the University of North Dakota. He pushed an agenda of increased public input and public trust of the office. He touted his management and motivation skills gained during a 20-year stint in the military, saying they are more important than experience as a prosecutor.

The attorney general’s role is one of support for state’s attorneys and law enforcement, with training being “very important” for police and sheriff’s departments, Lamb said before the election.