Tuesday election turnout low in North Dakota; GOP wins big, pot loses

Voter turnout in North Dakota on Tuesday appeared to be near historic lows -- nearly 43% for the midterm election.

That was the lowest turnout for a North Dakota general election in more than 40 years, though other midterms have been close to that percentage.

Turnout in the Bismarck-Mandan area was a bit better -- nearly 50% of eligible Burleigh County voters and nearly 48% of Morton County voters turned out.

Nearly 80% of eligible Billings County voters cast ballots, the highest turnout of any county, unofficially.

Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum highlighted several "possible examples" of reasons for the low statewide turnout, such as "what's on the ballot."

"Were the measures on the ballot (recreational marijuana and term limits) enough to drive turnout? Were the contests of Hoeven, Christiansen and Becker (for U.S. Senate) enough to drive turnout? Was Cara Mund entering into the (congressional) race against Armstrong enough to make people turn out? I guess not," Silrum said.

Perhaps some people didn't vote because of disillusionment with polarized politics, he said.

Nearly 44% of ballots statewide were cast before Election Day by absentee, mail-in or early in-person voting, according to the secretary of state's website.

County canvassing boards will meet Nov. 21. The State Canvassing Board meets Nov. 23. Canvassing boards certify the vote.

Silrum said election officials haven't heard of "anything significant" as far as mischief at polling locations related to 2020 election deniers.

There were "spotty instances" of people arriving to vote without any identification, he said.

Polling sites in Cass County, home to Fargo, did have long lines at the end of the day, with waits as long as 90 minutes, said Silrum, who pondered what the situation there would have been with higher turnout.

Computer issues caused a 20-minute delay in voting at eight of the 18 polling sites in Burleigh County when they opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, but County Election Manager Erika White said "voters were patient and willing to wait."

Statewide races

Republicans won all of North Dakota's statewide and congressional races by comfortable margins Tuesday, with all precincts reporting.

Rep. Michael Howe, R-Casselton, on Wednesday resigned his House seat after being elected secretary of state with 63% of the vote. District 22 Republicans will appoint a new representative. Howe defeated Democratic-NPL candidate Jeffrey Powell and independent Charles Tuttle. Incumbent Republican Al Jaeger did not seek reelection after a three-decade career.

Incumbent Republicans who won reelection Tuesday were Attorney General Drew Wrigley (71%), Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring (76%), and Public Service Commissioners Julie Fedorchak (71%) and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart (70%).

Congressional races turned out not to be close. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., got 56% of the vote over Democrat Katrina Christiansen (25%) and independent Rick Becker (19%). Hoeven in a social media post said, "We look forward to serving the people of North Dakota for 6 more years."

Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, has served as a Republican for a decade in the state House, where he founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus. He didn't seek reelection to the Legislature.

Becker spoke to supporters Tuesday night, saying he chose to run after "understanding that many people in North Dakota did not have someone they could stand behind," and that he had hoped to clinch 20% of the vote.

"This was not a loss. Think about what has happened in the state. Think about where we are," Becker said. "There is another election in two years. Everyone who has been activated all across the state; they are not going away."

The NDGOP's State Committee last year approved new rules that ban candidates who have sought the endorsement of other parties or who have run as an independent in the last six years from competing for Republican endorsements. That means Becker can't seek the dominant party's endorsement.

The party welcomes "any of the Becker voters back into the Republican fold, but Rick Becker himself has made a decision himself to not be a Republican, and that's Rick Becker's choice," Chairman Perrie Schafer said. "He can run as an independent all he wants, but he will not be running as a Republican."

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., defeated Bismarck native and 2018 Miss America Cara Mund, who entered the race late as an independent candidate. Armstrong got 62% of the vote.

Public Service Commission nominee Trygve Hammer, who ran against Haugen-Hoffart, had the best showing of Democrats, clinching just under 30% of the vote in unofficial results.

A Democrat hasn't won a statewide election in North Dakota since Heidi Heitkamp won a U.S. Senate seat in 2012.

Marijuana loses

North Dakota voters for the second time in four years rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed people 21 and older to grow and possess certain amounts of marijuana for recreational use.

Tuesday’s vote was 45% in favor and 55% opposed, with all precincts reporting.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said he was “very happy to see those results.”

“In politics, 10% is a good separation,” Leben said. “The people of North Dakota have spoken again on where they stand.”

The sheriff said he understood but didn’t always agree with the arguments that marijuana creates fewer problems than alcohol or other substances. Voters on Tuesday had a choice about whether to add to the issues caused by alcohol, Leben said, noting it was the second time a push for recreational marijuana had been defeated.

“People are set on where they want to be,” he said.

This year's vote was closer than the one in 2018, when the measure failed with 41% in favor and 59% against. Supporters of this year's proposal promoted it as a more responsible and conservative approach to legalizing marijuana.

The effort put forth in support of this year's measure pleased Fargo attorney Mark Friese, treasurer of New Approach North Dakota, the main backer of the proposal. He said another push for legalization seems likely, “but when, I don’t know, and by whom, I don’t know.”

Friese said he respects the decision of the voters but added he hopes those who opposed the measure won’t stop by voting it down and will instead put energy toward revising the state’s marijuana policies. Friese has said criminalized marijuana possession can create lifelong problems.

“The cost of prosecution will continue to haunt us until we take a smarter approach to this,” Friese said.

North Dakota voters in 2016 passed a measure allowing medical marijuana use in the state.