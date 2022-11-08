Splonskowski wins Burleigh auditor race; 3 new commissioners to take office

Burleigh County voters on Tuesday elected a new auditor and three commissioners.

In the auditor race, Mark Splonskowski garnered 51% of the vote to beat Kirsten Dvorak, who had 49% with all precincts reporting.

The five-member county commission will have three new members.

Steve Schwab, Wayne Munson and Jerry Woodcox won seats with 22%, 22% and 21% of the vote, respectively, with all precincts reporting. Amelia Doll (20%) and Dustin Gawrylow (14%) were defeated.

The auditor is the county's chief financial officer and also handles the administration of elections. The position is a four-year term and has a salary between $87,500 and $97,100. Current Auditor Leo Vetter did not seek reelection. His successor will take office May 1, 2023.

Splonskowski serves as a Bismarck city commissioner and has worked for the county tax equalization department since 2014. Dvorak is executive director of The Arc of Bismarck and The Arc of North Dakota.

“I hope that I can prove myself worthy of the voters’ trust and lean on my lord and savior Jesus Christ to lead me in the right direction and give me the fortitude to do what needs to be done,” Splonskowski told the Tribune. “We definitely ran a hard campaign. I have some really good people helping me, really got to shout out a thanks to the North Dakota Young Republicans and thank them for all their help, all their support. The voters have spoken and like I said, I hope I can prove myself worthy of their trust.”

Dvorak during the campaign said she believed her opponent would have a conflict of interest if elected because of his position on the city board. Splonskowski said he would avoid conflicts of interest by abstaining from any commission votes where he wouldn’t feel comfortable voting.

“The election shows what it shows. We ran an ethical and honest campaign,” Dvorak said. “... It was a close race. Part of me says, ‘I’m not sure if everyone voted and just assumed.’ And it just shows how much your vote counts.”

There is no state law that addresses a person holding two elected offices, according to North Dakota Association of Counties attorney Aaron Birst. State Supreme Court cases and attorney general opinions have fleshed out the issue, and the principle is that someone cannot hold two positions in government if the offices are "incompatible," he said.

County Commission

Schwab is a small business owner and former Bismarck city commissioner. Munson is a Bismarck Parks and Recreation board commissioner. Woodcox is a previous county commissioner and small business owner.

Doll is a system specialist for Doosan/Bobcat. Gawrylow is managing director for the North Dakota Watchdog Network and former executive director of the North Dakota Taxpayers' Association.

County commissioners serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of about $23,000. The three new commissioners will take office Dec. 5.

Commissioners Mark Armstrong, Jim Peluso and Kathleen Jones did not seek reelection. Armstrong dropped out amid a state investigation into discrepancies with signatures on his candidate filing petitions; no charges resulted. Jones said that it's time to move on after many years of service. Peluso did not comment to the Tribune on his reason for not running.