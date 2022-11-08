 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republican Howe wins secretary of state race

  Updated
  • 0
051022-nws-michael-howe

North Dakota secretary of state candidate state Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, speaks at a North Dakota Newspaper Association candidate forum in May.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Republican Michael Howe will be North Dakota’s next secretary of state.

Howe garnered 63% of the vote in Tuesday's election to outdistance Democratic-NPL candidate Jeffrey Powell, who had 27% with all precincts reporting. Independent Charles Tuttle had 9%.

Howe, of West Fargo, is a Casselton-area farmer and has been a state representative since 2016. Powell, of Grand Forks, is student life director at Mayville State University. Tuttle is a frequent ballot measure petition circulator and past statewide candidate.

Longtime Republican incumbent Al Jaeger did not seek reelection. Jaeger, a Republican, has been secretary of state for 29 years.

During the campaign both Howe and Powell said they believe elections are fair in North Dakota but that more could be done to instill public confidence during a period of skepticism about election results.

The secretary of state is North Dakota's top election official. The office also has myriad other duties, including tracking campaign spending reports, registering lobbyists, licensing businesses and maintaining a repository for trademarks and trade names.

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White explained the entire process on how votes are cast and counted on machines which are used in all 53 counties in North Dakota. Assisting White is McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud. The demonstration was held for members of the media and local residents and officials in Bismarck on Friday. The effort was to show how safe and secure the election process is as the mid-term elections coming up on Nov. 8th.
