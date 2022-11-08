North Dakota term limits measure passes

North Dakota voters Tuesday set term limits for state lawmakers and the governor, a move supporters tout for bringing in new blood and opponents have decried as a blow to institutional knowledge and to voters.

With all precincts reporting, 63% of votes were in favor and 37% were against Measure 1. The Associated Press declared it passed.

Measure 1 will add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor can not be elected more than twice. Term limits will not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders will not count against them.

The measure's language also will bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens will be able to do so. The measure does not affect Congress.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix said North Dakotans will "reap the rewards of this important reform."

He highlighted the "significant" victory amid opposition "from essentially every corner of the political establishment, every special interest lobbyist and influential, long-serving politician and almost every statewide elected official."

"Voters are smart. Voters understand that the system needs reform, and that they need something that is more responsive to them, and they understand innately that term limits are a step in that direction," Hendrix said.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who was involved in opposing the measure, said he's proud of the efforts against Measure 1, though the group had little time and little money to oppose the measure.

"Had we had another month, I really, truly believe we could have had a great chance to defeat this, but we just ran out of time," Nathe said.

Bismarck Event Center voter Marijo DeMott said she voted against the measure "because I want experience in (government), and sometimes they need years to gain that experience and understanding."

Another voter, Chelsea Gagner, said she voted for Measure 1, citing the "spirit of rotation."

"We have the same person for so long and it doesn't give anybody else the opportunity, and I think that with term limits, it would give other people the opportunity to step up and do the job as well," she said.

The measure campaign was embroiled in fraud allegations that reached the state Supreme Court. Justices mandated a public vote on the measure, despite Secretary of State Al Jaeger initially rejecting it, citing irregularities such as petition handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses prohibited by state law.

Authorities are investigating the alleged irregularities. Jaeger and Attorney General Drew Wrigley maintain fraud occurred. Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix disputes that.

A Tribune analysis counted 66 of 141 lawmakers who have served more than eight years; 28 have served 20 years or more. Notably, about 30 lawmakers won't be back next year due to retirements, reelection losses and redistricting.

Gov. Doug Burgum won his second term in 2020.