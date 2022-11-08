North Dakota term limits measure leading late

North Dakota voters Tuesday were on the path to setting limits for state lawmakers and the governor, a move supporters tout for bringing in new blood and opponents have decried as a blow to institutional knowledge and to voters.

With 372 of 398 precincts partially or fully reporting, 63% of votes were in favor and 37% were against the proposal.

Measure 1 would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice. Term limits would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so. The measure does not affect Congress.

Bismarck Event Center voter Marijo DeMott said she voted against the measure "because I want experience in (government), and sometimes they need years to gain that experience and understanding."

Another voter, Chelsea Gagner, said she voted for Measure 1, citing the "spirit of rotation."

"We have the same person for so long and it doesn't give anybody else the opportunity, and I think that with term limits, it would give other people the opportunity to step up and do the job as well," she said.

The measure campaign was embroiled in fraud allegations that reached the state Supreme Court. Justices mandated a public vote on the measure, despite Secretary of State Al Jaeger initially rejecting it, citing irregularities such as petition handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses prohibited by state law.

Authorities are investigating the alleged irregularities. Jaeger and Attorney General Drew Wrigley maintain fraud occurred. Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix disputes that.

A Tribune analysis counted 66 of 141 lawmakers who have served more than eight years; 28 have served 20 years or more. Notably, about 30 lawmakers won't be back next year due to retirements, reelection losses and redistricting.

Gov. Doug Burgum won his second term in 2020.