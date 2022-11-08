 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incumbent Republicans Fedorchak, Haugen-Hoffart win PSC races

North Dakota Public Service Commissioners Julie Fedorchak and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart have secured their seats for another term.

Fedorchak, a Republican, had 71% of the vote and Democratic-NPL challenger Melanie Moniz had 29% with all precincts reporting in Tuesday's election. Haugen-Hoffart, a Republican, had 70% of the vote and Democratic-NPL challenger Trygve Hammer had 30%.

Fedorchak will serve a six-year term. Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year after Brian Kroshus became tax commissioner, will serve the remaining four years of the term.

The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention. The position carries an annual salary of $117,610.

The third PSC member, Randy Christmann, was not up for election this year.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

