Incumbent Republicans Fedorchak, Haugen-Hoffart leading in PSC races

North Dakota Public Service Commissioners Julie Fedorchak and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart held hefty leads late Tuesday over their challengers in their quests to secure their seats for another term.

Federchak, a Republican, had 71% of the vote and Democratic-NPL challenger Melanie Moniz had 29% with 357 of 398 precincts partially or full reporting. Haugen-Hoffart, a Republican, had 70% of the vote and Democratic-NPL challenger Trygve Hammer had 30% with the same number of precincts reporting.

Fedorchak will serve a six-year term if she goes on to win. Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year after Brian Kroshus became tax commissioner, would serve the remaining four years of the term.

The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention. The position carries an annual salary of $117,610.

The third PSC member, Randy Christmann, was not up for election this year.