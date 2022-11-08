Goehring leading in agriculture commissioner race

Incumbent North Dakota Republican Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring had a big lead late Tuesday in his quest for another four-year term.

Goehring had 75% of the vote and Democratic-NPL challenger Fintan Dooley had 25% with 345 of 398 precincts partially or fully reporting.

Goehring, who farms with his son near Menoken, has been in office since 2009. As agriculture commissioner he also sits on the state Industrial Commission and state Water Commission, among other boards.

He said during the campaign that he would use his position to help with research, technology and expanding the state’s markets.

Dooley, a Bismarck environmental lawyer, said during the campaign that he had no chance to win but wanted to raise awareness of how the oil and gas industry impacts farmland.