Goehring cruises to win in agriculture commissioner race

Incumbent North Dakota Republican Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will serve another four-year term.

Goehring in Tuesday's election garnered 76% of the vote to easily defeat Democratic-NPL challenger Fintan Dooley, who had 24% with all precincts reporting.

Goehring, who farms with his son near Menoken, has been in office since 2009. As agriculture commissioner he also sits on the state Industrial Commission and state Water Commission, among other boards.

He said during the campaign that he would use his position to help with research, technology and expanding the state’s markets.

Dooley, a Bismarck environmental lawyer, said during the campaign that he had no chance to win but wanted to raise awareness of how the oil and gas industry impacts farmland.