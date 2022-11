Burleigh County residents have narrowly approved a new draft of the county’s home rule charter.

The measure will allow the county commission and county residents to adopt ordinances, according to Election Manager Erika White.

Tuesday's vote was 51% in favor and 49% against, with all precincts reporting.

The county’s home rule charter was adopted in 2014 for funding the Burleigh Morton Detention Center through a half-cent sales tax. This year's vote didn't impact the sales tax.