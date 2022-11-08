Armstrong beats Mund for 3rd term as North Dakota’s congressman

Republican Congressman Kelly Armstong retained his position Tuesday as North Dakota voters reelected him to the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House.

With 372 of 398 precincts partially or fully reporting, Armstrong had 62% of the vote. Former Miss America 2018 and independent challenger Cara Mund had 38%. The Associated Press declared Armstrong the winner.

Armstrong, an attorney, former state senator and former state party chairman, was first elected to Congress in 2018. He cruised to reelection two years ago with 69% of the vote and sought a third term this year.

Mund, a newly minted attorney who won the Miss America title in 2017, announced her independent campaign in August, and secured enough signatures in September to make the ballot. She cited her interests to preserve abortion rights and to see more women in elected offices as reasons for her campaign.

Armstrong said he's proud of his campaign and happy with the result, noting that each election is "unique."

He said Mund is "incredibly talented and obviously North Dakota is very proud of her, and it's just a race, but you don't twist yourself in knots worrying about what your opponents do. You just go out and run on your record, and I was proud to do that."

Mund said she's proud "of what I accomplished, the fact that I did this as an independent, as a one-woman show." She said she's seen social media posts of voters who "felt seen, felt heard, felt validated," and has heard from "numerous women who now want to throw their hat in the ring" for elected office.

Bismarck Event Center voter Angela Dagman said she voted for Mund because of her stance on women's rights. She said she also dislikes Armstrong.

"Cara Mund is wonderful," Dagman said.

Sally Jorgenson said she voted for Mund, having a preference for "the independent over the incumbent," citing her Democratic leanings.

Matt Romuld said he voted for Armstrong as well as for Republicans up and down the ballot "because I'm a patriot."

Mariela Garcia said she voted only for Republicans "because I love Donald Trump" and desires to see the former president return to office and Republicans control Congress.

Yasini Ngabu said he voted for Republicans, seeing them as "doing a really good job in our country."

The race was roiled by Democrat Mark Haugen’s exit in September. He cited pressure from party leaders related to Mund’s campaign. Armstrong and Haugen oppose abortion.

Republicans painted Mund as the de facto Democrat in the race, citing Haugen’s withdrawal. Mund maintained she is an independent and bristled at any other label, referring to it as "name-calling."

Mund and Armstrong debated three times, disagreeing on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, but finding agreement in their opposition to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Armstrong raised millions for his reelection campaign, with Mund raising only a fraction of that.

Armstrong during the campaign said he would advocate for agriculture, energy, criminal justice reform and mental health. Mund said one of her top priorities would be to make the Roe v. Wade ruling establishing a constitutional right to an abortion into federal law. She also emphasized her independence.